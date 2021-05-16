Jetcoin Market Capitalization Hits $677,158.93 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $677,158.93 and $1.97 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

