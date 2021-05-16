Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.05. 2,411,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,903. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

