Brokerages Set TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Target Price at $5.07

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

TXMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,959,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,268. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 in the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

