Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.46. 8,425,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,482,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.13.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

