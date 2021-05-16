Howdoo Market Capitalization Reaches $15.35 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $406,119.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01086768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00114068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 439,435,812 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

