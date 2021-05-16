Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,081 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

