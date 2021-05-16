Centaur 24 Hour Volume Hits $466,935.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $466,935.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.01086431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.