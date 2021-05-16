Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $17.78 million and $890,200.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.01086431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,128,716 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

