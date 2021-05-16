Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.69. Welltower posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

WELL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. 1,142,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,910. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. Welltower has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $12,601,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 29.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 16.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Welltower by 5.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

