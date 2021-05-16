Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 1,035,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,911. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 4.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

