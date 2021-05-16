QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Cut by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 29,524 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QCOM stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

