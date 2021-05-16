Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post $44.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.10 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $37.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $190.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.13 billion to $194.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $203.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $198.25 billion to $207.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

COST stock opened at $384.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.10. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

