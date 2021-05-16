Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.600-9.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.00.

Linde stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.17. 1,210,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12 month low of $177.92 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

