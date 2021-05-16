National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $4.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 471,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,139. The company has a market capitalization of $361.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $373,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.