United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €40.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.93 ($49.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

UTDI traded up €0.71 ($0.84) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €35.20 ($41.41). 195,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

