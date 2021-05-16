GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.91 ($38.72).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of G1A traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €35.83 ($42.15). The stock had a trading volume of 571,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

