Smoothy Market Capitalization Reaches $4.01 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00230139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.84 or 0.01198261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.