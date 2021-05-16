Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Facebook were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.12 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

