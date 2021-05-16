Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.26

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $418,482.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00087446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.28 or 0.01078358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00062384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00062799 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,570,533 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.