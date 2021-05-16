KickToken (KICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.01 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 93.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $36.01 million and $1.85 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00087446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.28 or 0.01078358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00062384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00062799 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 125,889,702,890 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

