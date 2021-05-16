Analysts Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $11.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post earnings of $11.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.00 and the lowest is $10.89. Cable One posted earnings per share of $10.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $47.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.51 to $52.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $55.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.23 to $66.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $13.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,740.36. 42,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,794.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,950.91. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,682.44 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 120.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

