Analysts Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $11.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post earnings of $11.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.00 and the lowest is $10.89. Cable One posted earnings per share of $10.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $47.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.51 to $52.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $55.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.23 to $66.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $13.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,740.36. 42,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,794.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,950.91. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,682.44 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 120.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.