Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,822,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after buying an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 776,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,921. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

