Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.01. 56,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.50. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

