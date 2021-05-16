Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.31 million-$116.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112 million.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.
Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 155,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.10 million, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
