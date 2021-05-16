Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.31 million-$116.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 155,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.10 million, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.