Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

