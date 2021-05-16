Cryptocean (CRON) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $233,483.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

