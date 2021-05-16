SparksPay Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $36,952.43 and $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000107 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007954 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,937,999 coins and its circulating supply is 9,843,133 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

