Analysts Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.86. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,909 shares of company stock worth $3,545,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

