Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.89 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,257. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.