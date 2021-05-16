Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 745 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in The Home Depot by 13.4% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,786. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.70 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.