Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AVTR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,602. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,759,759 shares of company stock valued at $84,764,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

