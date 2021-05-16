$129.16 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post $129.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.30 million and the lowest is $126.44 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $123.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $524.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $551.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 689,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,967. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

