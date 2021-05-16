Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.03 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 3,634,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

