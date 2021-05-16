Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

