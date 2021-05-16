Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
