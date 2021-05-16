Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 79,134 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79,134 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $147,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $384.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

