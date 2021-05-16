Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Visa by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $226.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

