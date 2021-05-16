Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 776,950 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,950 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $218,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 97,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $138.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.43 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.