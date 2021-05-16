Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target at $12.40

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,639. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,608,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

