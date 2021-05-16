Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price at $16.43

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 73,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,426. Axcella Health has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.