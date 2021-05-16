Covesting (COV) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $13.63 million and $5.32 million worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00086519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.01065977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00063357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00113207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00062315 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

