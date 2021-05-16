NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.710-1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.11 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 328,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,573. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.