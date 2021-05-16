$705.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report sales of $705.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $709.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.07. 273,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,710. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $461,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 99,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 32.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 46.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 138,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

