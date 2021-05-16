Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $603,497.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $64.05 million and approximately $603,497.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00717956 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005573 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003401 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00162998 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00018217 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005485 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

