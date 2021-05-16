Decentral Games Hits 24 Hour Volume of $950,671.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $62.79 million and approximately $950,671.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $275.63 or 0.00588855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 227,816 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

