LUXCoin (LUX) Price Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $5,715.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.72 or 0.99710116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051387 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $682.23 or 0.01457487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00717956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00383840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00240898 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005939 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,310,242 coins and its circulating supply is 11,303,009 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.