Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $564.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.61. 1,470,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $132.69.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 558,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after acquiring an additional 259,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.