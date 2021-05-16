Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce $196.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $207.10 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $198.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $820.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $874.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $857.67 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $916.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

HPP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 623,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

