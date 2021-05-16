Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $493.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.09 and a 200 day moving average of $519.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

