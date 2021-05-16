Goodwin Investment Advisory Makes New $52,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $409.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

