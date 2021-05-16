Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,777 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.54. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

